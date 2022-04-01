Tufton Capital Management Makes New $244,000 Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Tufton Capital Management purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $36,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,715,687. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,055 shares of company stock worth $10,702,806. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

