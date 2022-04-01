Tufton Capital Management Invests $244,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,780,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $307,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 147,055 shares of company stock worth $10,702,806 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,715,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

