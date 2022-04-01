Short Interest in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Increases By 30.3%

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 294,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neenah in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NP traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.22. 4,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,170. Neenah has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.75 million, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95.

Neenah ( NYSE:NP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $264.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.52%.

In related news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $72,751.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Neenah by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 93,877 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 7.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Neenah in the third quarter valued at $2,044,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Neenah during the third quarter worth about $793,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

