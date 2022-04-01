WBI Investments Inc. Grows Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 502.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Hershey by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 84.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,012,956 shares of company stock valued at $205,952,245 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,812. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $156.28 and a 12-month high of $218.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

