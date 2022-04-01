WBI Investments Inc. Raises Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,989 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 62.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 55,460 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 26.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 142,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,723,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.