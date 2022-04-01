WBI Investments Inc. Purchases 101 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA IHF traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,402. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $248.38 and a 12 month high of $293.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.76.

