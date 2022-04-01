Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is WD Rutherford LLC’s 7th Largest Position

WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 3.0% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,736,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,412,000 after buying an additional 16,470 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,428,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 611.7% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,209,000 after buying an additional 28,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $592.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.72 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

