ExclusiveCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $341,630.76 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0584 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $341,630.76 and $960.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004503 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001865 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

