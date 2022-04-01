Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

RNP traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.19. 1,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,108. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.56. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

