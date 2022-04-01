Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
RNP traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.19. 1,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,108. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.56. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $29.46.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
