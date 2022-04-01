Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) to Issue $1.00 — Dividend

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

BDL traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.78. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.