CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Essex LLC

Essex LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,935 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $101.43. 311,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,697,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.51. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,834 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,801 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

