DGS Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,529 Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,529 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.7% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.44. 357,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,913,602. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.71. The company has a market cap of $616.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,157. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

