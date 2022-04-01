Tufton Capital Management Has $2.04 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded down $3.97 on Friday, hitting $180.48. 147,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,254. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.85. The company has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.14 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

