OTA Financial Group L.P. Acquires New Position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 368,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 214,571 shares during the last quarter. Context Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 189,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 467.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 61,775 shares during the last quarter. Scoggin Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 861,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 455,276 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LCAP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. 43,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,266. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

