WBI Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 928,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,920 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 4.9% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $30,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,818,000 after purchasing an additional 369,529 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,985,000 after acquiring an additional 630,151 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 763,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after acquiring an additional 218,407 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 114,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 37,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.32. 93,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,914. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

