Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Short Interest Up 32.5% in March

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the February 28th total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other OLO news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get OLO alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE OLO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.78. 45,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,606. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.62. OLO has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that OLO will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About OLO (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.