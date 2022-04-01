ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Short Interest Update

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the February 28th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 638,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

ForgeRock stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FORG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,851,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ForgeRock by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 997,431 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $24,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $19,466,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

