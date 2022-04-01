ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Short Interest Update

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the February 28th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 638,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
ForgeRock stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $48.88.
ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,851,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ForgeRock by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 997,431 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $24,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $19,466,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ForgeRock (Get Rating)
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ForgeRock (FORG)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.