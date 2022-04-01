Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Sells $548,550.00 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $548,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Edwin Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $700,650.00.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.78. 35,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,942. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average of $67.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 414,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 35.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

