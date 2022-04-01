WBI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 49,222 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.54. 10,044,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,555,230. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $63.46 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.33.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $5,404,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,585 shares of company stock valued at $57,204,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

