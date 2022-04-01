Barclays Trims Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Target Price to €0.13

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from €0.23 ($0.25) to €0.13 ($0.14) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TIAOF remained flat at $$0.38 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

