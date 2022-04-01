WBI Investments Inc. Takes $7.23 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 358,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,231,000. Ford Motor makes up 1.2% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,603,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on F shares. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.62.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.65. 64,278,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,586,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

