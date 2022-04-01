WBI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 45,849 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 45,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,000. Seagate Technology makes up 0.8% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 111,772 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,473.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.35.

Shares of STX stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $89.37. 110,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,460. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.48.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

