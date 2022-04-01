Barclays Trims Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Target Price to €3.40

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from €3.50 ($3.85) to €3.40 ($3.74) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 144,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,449. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

