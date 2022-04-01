OTA Financial Group L.P. Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC)

OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in OceanTech Acquisitions I were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OceanTech Acquisitions I alerts:

OTEC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. 780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,951. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanTech Acquisitions I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanTech Acquisitions I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.