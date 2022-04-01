OTA Financial Group L.P. Invests $217,000 in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307,931 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,680 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,844 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,999,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,129,000 after purchasing an additional 574,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. HSBC lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

StoneCo stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $71.08.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

