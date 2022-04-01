Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 93.97% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHPW. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shapeways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday.
NYSE SHPW traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $2.32. 5,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,312. Shapeways has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98.
Shapeways Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
