Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 93.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHPW. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shapeways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday.

NYSE SHPW traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $2.32. 5,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,312. Shapeways has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shapeways in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Shapeways in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Shapeways by 1,133.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 629,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 578,261 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Shapeways in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shapeways in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

