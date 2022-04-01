Shyft Network (SHFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.28 Million

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Shyft Network has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Shyft Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC on exchanges. Shyft Network has a market capitalization of $40.28 million and $1.37 million worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shyft Network Profile

Shyft Network is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,851,471 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Shyft Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shyft Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shyft Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

