Deutsche eMark Hits Market Cap of $99,480.66 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $99,480.66 and $44.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 85.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 137% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

