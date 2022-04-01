OTA Financial Group L.P. Sells 132,930 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

OTA Financial Group L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.23. The company had a trading volume of 260,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,717,097. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.61 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average is $83.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.