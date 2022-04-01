83,110 Shares in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Acquired by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 83,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. Ventoux CCM Acquisition comprises about 0.6% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 182,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTAQ remained flat at $$10.11 during trading on Friday. 4,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,075. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

