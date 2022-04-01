Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

EDN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,498. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a market cap of $297.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.72. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.30) by $1.48. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $325.64 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.