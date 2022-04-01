MONK Market Capitalization Tops $3.63 Million (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One MONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MONK has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. MONK has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $312.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004491 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000126 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

