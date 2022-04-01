DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 519.50 ($6.81).
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.70) to GBX 570 ($7.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.55) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.68) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
SMDS stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 320.70 ($4.20). The stock had a trading volume of 4,197,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,391. The firm has a market cap of £4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32. DS Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 279.23 ($3.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 465.97 ($6.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 345.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 375.71.
About DS Smith (Get Rating)
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
