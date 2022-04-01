DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 519.50 ($6.81).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.70) to GBX 570 ($7.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.55) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.68) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

SMDS stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 320.70 ($4.20). The stock had a trading volume of 4,197,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,391. The firm has a market cap of £4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32. DS Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 279.23 ($3.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 465.97 ($6.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 345.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 375.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. DS Smith’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

