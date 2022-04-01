Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Invests $1.17 Million in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,596,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,042,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,844,000 after buying an additional 925,233 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,849,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,901,000 after buying an additional 508,786 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 3,813,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,772,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,471,000 after purchasing an additional 577,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.66. 20,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,024. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.