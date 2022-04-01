Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.7% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,270,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.