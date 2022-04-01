StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $17.18. 189,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,935. The stock has a market cap of $579.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29.

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.95 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.5% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

