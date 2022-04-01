Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$16.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

MYAGF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,967. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

