Roubaix Capital LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 120,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Sovos Brands by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 401,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 280,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SOVO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Shares of Sovos Brands stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 35,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,916. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Sovos Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.