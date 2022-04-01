L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,040,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.98. The stock had a trading volume of 19,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.60 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.26 and a 200 day moving average of $226.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

