Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Invests $369,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 108,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.56. The stock had a trading volume of 160,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264,340. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $91.49 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.38.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

