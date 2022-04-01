Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 110 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,603,000 after acquiring an additional 149,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after acquiring an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after acquiring an additional 417,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

ULTA stock traded down $13.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $385.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,812. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.37 and a 200 day moving average of $382.18. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.77 and a 12 month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.