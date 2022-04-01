Mitchell Capital Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.09.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $6.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.32. 1,437,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.23. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.42 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.