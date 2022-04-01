Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) is Roubaix Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Roubaix Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. Travel + Leisure accounts for 3.3% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,288,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,264 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,002,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,735,000 after purchasing an additional 196,370 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,178,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,795,000 after purchasing an additional 143,488 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,861,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,347,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,490,000 after purchasing an additional 377,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TNL traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,164. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.75. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.20.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

