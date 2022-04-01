Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 39 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,882 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Netflix by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.66 on Friday, hitting $370.93. 184,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,261,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $164.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.82 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.77 and a 200 day moving average of $534.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

