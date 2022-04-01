Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $4.15 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,882 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.66 on Friday, hitting $370.93. 184,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,261,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.82 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $164.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.77 and a 200 day moving average of $534.17.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.94.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

