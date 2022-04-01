Mitchell Capital Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5,371.4% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.92. The stock had a trading volume of 21,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,349. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.36. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $68.73 and a 12-month high of $78.18.
