BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.530-$8.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.52 billion-$7.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion.

DOOO traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $82.14. 4,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,308. BRP has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.82.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.55%.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BRP by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after buying an additional 157,974 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BRP by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BRP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BRP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BRP by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

