Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.78. 8,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,864. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $25.30.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 73.39% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

In other news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.