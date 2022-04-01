Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPG traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $14.65. 4,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,029. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.29%.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $209,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,200 shares of company stock worth $4,438,994. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

