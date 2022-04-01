Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LEE traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.26. 111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13. Lee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $202.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.34 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

